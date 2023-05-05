Will Haven Premiere New Single “5 Of Fire”

Sacramento-based alternative metal band Will Haven has released a new track called "5 Of Fire," which is now available for streaming. This song marks the band's first single of the year and is expected to be included on their upcoming album, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018's "Muerte." Tentatively scheduled for release later this year, the album promises to deliver more of Will Haven's signature sound. Additionally, the band is scheduled to perform at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on September 23rd.

Check out "5 Of Fire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



