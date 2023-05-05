"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Will Haven Premiere New Single “5 Of Fire”

posted May 5, 2023 at 3:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Sacramento-based alternative metal band Will Haven has released a new track called "5 Of Fire," which is now available for streaming. This song marks the band's first single of the year and is expected to be included on their upcoming album, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018's "Muerte." Tentatively scheduled for release later this year, the album promises to deliver more of Will Haven's signature sound. Additionally, the band is scheduled to perform at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on September 23rd.

Check out "5 Of Fire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Will Haven Premiere New Single '5 Of Fire'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 