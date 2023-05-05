A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New NSFW Music Video For New Single “Tongue”

A Killer's Confession, fronted by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis, has unveiled a music video for their latest single "Tongue." Directed by Michael Levine, the gory video includes a scene that Reavis hinted may result in the video getting banned. The shocking nature of the clip makes it unsuitable for those who are easily disturbed. Check it out streaming via YouTube and Spotify below to see why.

Explains Reavis:

“‘Tongue‘ is my first Victim. In the video you shall conceptually see the madman take Justice into his own hands. Victim 1 is a concept album of a vigilante with a split personality. The songs will speak for themselves. It’s been refreshing to work with Dusty. We have had a-lot of fun creating together. It’s nice to step outside the box and have new perspectives on structure and song themes”