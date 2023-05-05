VENUES Premiere New Single & Music Video “Haunted House”
Metalcore outfit VENUES premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Haunted House”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments vocalist Lela:
“If you know the feeling of being trapped in a situation that doesn’t bring good prospects, but still have the urge to get out of it, you can empathize very well with the story behind ‘Haunted House.’ For me, it is a challenge to myself to recognize bad positions and leave them behind as quickly as possible.”
Adds co-vocalist Robin:
“The shooting with Marius Milinski was, as always, a lot of fun. However, we used real metal chains for the video and they hurt quite a bit. Everyone of us had bruises after the shooting.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
A Killer’s Confession Premiere NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "VENUES Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.