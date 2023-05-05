VENUES Premiere New Single & Music Video “Haunted House”

Metalcore outfit VENUES premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Haunted House”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments vocalist Lela:

“If you know the feeling of being trapped in a situation that doesn’t bring good prospects, but still have the urge to get out of it, you can empathize very well with the story behind ‘Haunted House.’ For me, it is a challenge to myself to recognize bad positions and leave them behind as quickly as possible.”

Adds co-vocalist Robin:

“The shooting with Marius Milinski was, as always, a lot of fun. However, we used real metal chains for the video and they hurt quite a bit. Everyone of us had bruises after the shooting.”