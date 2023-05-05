Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “I Shall Return” From Upcoming New Album "Ghost At The Gallows"
Although doom metal outfit Spirit Adrift's fourth studio album "Ghost At The Gallows" is not scheduled to be released until August 18th, the band has decided to ease the wait by releasing a new song called "I Shall Return", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The band is currently on tour before the album's release, performing alongside Midnight and Spiter on the following trek:
05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
05/06 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/07 Miami, FL – Gramps
05/09 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
05/13 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
05/15 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
05/16 St Louis, MO – Red Flag
05/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies
05/19 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
05/20 New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground
