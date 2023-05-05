Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “I Shall Return” From Upcoming New Album "Ghost At The Gallows"

Although doom metal outfit Spirit Adrift's fourth studio album "Ghost At The Gallows" is not scheduled to be released until August 18th, the band has decided to ease the wait by releasing a new song called "I Shall Return", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



The band is currently on tour before the album's release, performing alongside Midnight and Spiter on the following trek:

05/05 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

05/06 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

05/07 Miami, FL – Gramps

05/09 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

05/13 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

05/14 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

05/15 Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

05/16 St Louis, MO – Red Flag

05/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies

05/19 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

05/20 New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground