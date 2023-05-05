Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: California's Elder Devil
However lofty or not the intentions may have been at the band’s onset, and no matter how much traction they’ll ultimately seize is beside the point. As an abrasive, full-frontal artistic assault, Elder Devil is proving is clearly worthy of the attention of fans of grind and sludge with its sophomore album, “Everything Worth Loving,” which is slated for release on June 16 by Prosthetic Records. The unit has been kicking and screaming since 2016 with the union of primary songwriter Jacob Lee (Hellish Form, Keeper, Plasticbag Facemask) and their vocalist Stephen Muir. With album number two, the quartet has taken its expression to exponentially more evocative terrain, tapping into deeply personal grief.
Grindcore bands are a dime a dozen, and most are rightfully ignored as the genre is often mimicked by generic pretenders and talentless ideologues. The Fresno, California-based band stands out by virtue of the undeniable authenticity of its expression. Once the album’s music was completed, Muir took great care to craft the lyrics that touch upon the passing of his mother. Heavy music fans who have experienced profound human loss will undoubtably be able to connect with “Everything Worth Loving.” Again, whatever impact Elder Devil may make in terms of reception isn’t the point. The Californian band has just crafted one of the most visceral grind/sludge albums that one could possibly imagine.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unvow Premiere New Single & Music Video "Artery"
- Next Article:
Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Elder Devil"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.