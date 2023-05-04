3TEETH Premiere New Single & Music Video "Merchant Of The Void" From Upcoming New Album

Los Angeles-based industrial metal band 3TEETH has commenced a monthly sequence of fresh tracks with the premiere of "Merchant Of The Void." These compositions will ultimately lead to the release of their new album later in the year, distributed through Century Media. It's worth noting that several of the tunes set to be featured on the album were created by Mick Gordon, the composer of the renowned 'DOOM' soundtrack, among other works.

Matteo Santoro directed the music video for this recent single, which is the band's first release in several years. Check out now "Merchant Of The Void" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Regarding the song, lead vocalist Alexis Mincolla shared his thoughts:

“Amidst the numbing pulse of hypermodernity, the insatiable appetite of data commodification devours our sense of meaning. The undead march of materialism eventually renders the human subject an automaton, desperately grasping for the ephemeral junk 2.0 to fill the abyss of existential emptiness.

The self devolves into a mere echo, a ghostly specter caught in the whirlwind of techno-capital acceleration, the very essence of its being devoured by the machinery of its own weaponized desires. If the future eludes your vision, fear not, The Merchant of The Void is standing by and eager to sell it to you.

Welcome to the cold descent into the black hole of total absolute commodification. In the words of William S. Burrough ‘The junk merchant doesn’t sell his product to the consumer, he sells the consumer to his product. He does not improve and simplify his merchandise. He degrades and simplifies the client.”

Mick Gordon, commented on his contribution:

“3TEETH are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”