Angelic Desolation Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Paco's Satanic Taco Truck" From New Album "Orchestrionic Abortion"

Denver, Colorado-based death metal/deathgrind quartet Angelic Desolation premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Paco's Satanic Taco Truck”, taken from their new album "Orchestrionic Abortion", out in stores now.

Check out now "Paco's Satanic Taco Truck" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.