Fearmonger Premiere New Studio Live Video Performing Entire Catalogue
Helsinki, Finland-based death metal outfit Fearmonger premiere their new studio live video performing their entire catalogue, including their brand new debut album "Singularity".
Track-list:
01. The King
02. Zenith Of Existence
03. Mechanic Convergence
04. Snakes & Bats
05. The Balance
06. Lockdown
07. Fearmonger
08. Isolation
09. Open The Gates
11. Measures
12. The Final Frontier
13. Mobilize
14. The Colossal Price Of Hubris
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bitterwood Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Angelic Desolation Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Fearmonger Premiere New Studio Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.