Fearmonger Premiere New Studio Live Video Performing Entire Catalogue

Helsinki, Finland-based death metal outfit Fearmonger premiere their new studio live video performing their entire catalogue, including their brand new debut album "Singularity".

Track-list:

01. The King

02. Zenith Of Existence

03. Mechanic Convergence

04. Snakes & Bats

05. The Balance

06. Lockdown

07. Fearmonger

08. Isolation

09. Open The Gates

11. Measures

12. The Final Frontier

13. Mobilize

14. The Colossal Price Of Hubris