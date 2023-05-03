"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Fearmonger Premiere New Studio Live Video Performing Entire Catalogue

posted May 3, 2023 at 1:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Helsinki, Finland-based death metal outfit Fearmonger premiere their new studio live video performing their entire catalogue, including their brand new debut album "Singularity".

Track-list:

01. The King
02. Zenith Of Existence
03. Mechanic Convergence
04. Snakes & Bats
05. The Balance
06. Lockdown
07. Fearmonger
08. Isolation
09. Open The Gates
11. Measures
12. The Final Frontier
13. Mobilize
14. The Colossal Price Of Hubris

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Fearmonger Premiere New Studio Live Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 