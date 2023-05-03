Boris and Uniform Premiere New Single "You Are The Beginning" From Upcoming New Album "Bright New Disease"

Boris and Uniform have teamed up to create a new collaborative outing by the name of "Bright New Disease." The highly anticipated effort is scheduled to drop on June 16th via Sacred Bones. Prior to the album's release, the opening track "You Are The Beginning" is being released as a teaser. This particular song was the very first track that the two groups crafted together when they first hit the studio in July of 2020.

Michael Berdan, who is the vocalist and programmer for Uniform, shared his thoughts on this partnership, stating:

“In the end, it sounds like the crystalized essence of both bands at the heights of their creative abilities. It is a testament of friendship and hope in the face of a world on fire.”

“On tour, we learned more about the depth of their musicality, which we felt was compatible with our own expression,” Boris’s Atsuo and Takeshi say of their tourmates.

“They are a band that can be described in many ways—punk, metal, industrial—but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.”

The feeling was mutual. “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true,” says Uniform vocalist/electronics wrangler Michael Berdan.

Guitarist and producer Ben Greenberg was equally excited by the opportunity to team up with Boris and shape the recording of Bright New Disease in his studio.

“Wata is one of my favorite guitar players ever, so I'm very stoked we got two dueling solo tracks on this record,” Greenberg says, referring to the intertwined guitar leads on “Endless Death Agony.”

This isn’t to say there wasn’t also a shared appreciation for certain classics, particularly when it came to Japanese hardcore.

“The first time I met Atsuo he was wearing a Gastunk shirt, and Takeshi has schooled me harder on Burning Spirits than any fetishist westerner could ever hope for,” says Berdan.

The track list for the record will vary by format. The digital version of the effort will run as follows:

01 – “You Are The Beginning”

02 – “Weaponized Grief”

03 – “No”

04 – “The Look Is A Flame”

05 – “The Sinners Of Hell (Jigoku)

06 – “Narcotic Shadow”

07 – “A Man From The Earth”

08 – “Endless Death Agony”

09 – “Not Surprised“

Vinyl/CD track listing:

01 – “You Are The Beginning”

02 – “Weaponized Grief”

03 – “No”

04 – “The Look Is A Flame”

05 – “Angels In The Abyss (Abaddon)”

06 – “Narcotic Shadow”

07 – “A Man From The Earth”

08 – “Endless Death Agony”

09 – “Not Surprised”