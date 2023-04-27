Diminish The Gods Premiere New Single "The Wolf Devours The Sun" From Upcoming New Album "Exopaedian"

Sydney, Australia-based melodic technical death metal band Diminish The Gods premiere a new single titled “The Wolf Devours The Sun”, taken from their upcoming new album "Exopaedian", which will be released later this year via Sleepless Collective.

Check out now "The Wolf Devours The Sun" streaming via YouTube for you below.