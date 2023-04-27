Diminish The Gods Premiere New Single "The Wolf Devours The Sun" From Upcoming New Album "Exopaedian"
Sydney, Australia-based melodic technical death metal band Diminish The Gods premiere a new single titled “The Wolf Devours The Sun”, taken from their upcoming new album "Exopaedian", which will be released later this year via Sleepless Collective.
Check out now "The Wolf Devours The Sun" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Diminish The Gods Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.