The Arcane Order Premiere New Single & Music Video “The First Deceiver” From Upcoming New Album "Distortions from Cosmogony"

Denmark's blackened brutal death metal outfit The Arcane Order premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The First Deceiver”, taken from their upcoming new fourth album "Distortions from Cosmogony", which will be out in stores in early June via Black Lion Records.

Check out "The First Deceiver" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



