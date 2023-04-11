Mournful Congregation Premiere New Single "The Forbidden Abysm" From Upcoming New EP "The Exuviae of Gods – Part II"

Australian funeral doom metal veterans Mournful Congregation premiere a new single titled “The Forbidden Abysm”, taken from their upcoming new EP "The Exuviae of Gods – Part II", which will be out in stores May 26th, 2023 via Osmose and 20 Buck Spin.

Check out now "The Forbidden Abysm" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the label:

"After rearing their doom-laden head from the primordial waters in 2022 with the release of "The Exuviae of Gods - Part I", Mournful Congregation continue the parting of the waters with "The Exuviae of Gods - Part II".

Two brand new compositions, plus a brand new re-recording of 1995's "Head's Bowed", featured on their second demo tape.

Continuing the thematics presented on Part I, artwork is once again handled by Karmazid, bringing the monadic into the dyadic.

Thus perfecting the natural order of primordial principles...."