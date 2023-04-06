Moral Collapse Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Precise Incision" From Brand New Album "Divine Prosthetics"

Moral Collapse premiere a new single titled “Precise Incision”, taken from their brand new album "Divine Prosthetics", out in stores now via via Subcontinental Records. The effort is featuring Hannes Grossmann (ex-Necrophagist, ex-Obscura, Blotted Science) on session drums.

Check out now "Precise Incision" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



