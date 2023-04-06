Lucifuge Premiere New Single "Physiognomy of Failure" From Forthcoming New Album "Monoliths of Wrath"

Germany’s blackened thrash metal band Lucifuge premiere a new single titled “Physiognomy of Failure”, taken from their forthcoming fifth album "Monoliths of Wrath", which will be out in stores April 28th via Dying Victims Productions.

Check out now "Physiognomy of Failure" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



