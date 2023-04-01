Headline News

Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich To Miss European Tour; Dirk Verbeuren

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

In an email sent out to members of the press, Californian thrash metal icons Metallica has announced that drummer and founding member Lars Ulrich will be unable to join them on the upcoming European Tour. No further information was revealed, but the band asked for the press and fans to respect the drummer's privacy.

Taking his place behind the drum kit will be former Soilwork drummer Dirk Verbeuren, now of Megadeth, Bent Sea, Tronos, Brave The Cold and Kill Division. While no quote was given, Verbeuren was said to be very excited about the opportunity to perform with "America's number one thrash band" and claimed it had been a while since he was "part of a show people still wanted to see."

The musician, who has also filled in for Testament, Devin Townsend, At The Gates and Satyricon and is known for his many collaborations, is expected to also be ready to fill in for Pantera should they need him and is excited about the off days in the tour schedule, as it will give him the opportunity to form another five or six bands.