"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Headline News

New Netflix Series "Satanic Panic, The New Generation," Set to Debut In The Summer

posted Apr 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM by Greekbastard.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Behemoth

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)


Netflix is releasing a new heavy metal based mini-series this summer, “Satanic Panic, The New Generation.” Satanism in heavy metal and "satanic panic" was all the rage in the late 80’s with bands such as Iron Maiden, Motley Crue and Judas Priest being prime targets for religious groups and the P.M.R.C.

The upcoming Netflix series will feature the new wave of satanic metal bands to include, Behemoth, Abbath, Heilung, and Gutalax. The series contains interviews with organizations (Westboro Baptist Church, AARP, LeBron James among others) fighting the spread of satanic influence in heavy metal and all music in general.

The series release date will be revealed soon.

1 Comment on "New Netflix Series About Return Of Satanic Metal"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Jigenuck's avatar

Member

1. Jigenuck writes:

LOOOOOL!! Thank you Metalunderground!

# Apr 1, 2023 @ 3:06 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

