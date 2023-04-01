Breaking News
Tornado Hits Morbid Angel Show In Illinois; At Least One Person Reportedly Dead
During tonight's Morbid Angel show in Belvidere, Illinois, which also featured Revocation, Skeletal Remains and Crypta, the Apollo Theater received severe structural damage as a result of an ongoing storm, which caused the roof of the venue to collapse. At present, it's been reported by ABC Chicago that one person has died and twenty eight have been injured. In a message posted to the band's Facebook page, Morbid Angel stated:
"Tonights show is canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue.
"We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe.
"Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is OK and gets home."
Skeletal Remains added: "Thank you all for checking in on us. Everyone on the tour package is alive and injury free. Our hearts go out to anybody in the crowd who were injured."
