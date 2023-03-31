Exclusive
Single Member Death Metal Decorpsetated Premier Full Album On Metalunderground.com
decorpsetated
/d?'kôrps??tad?d/
adjective
adjective: decorpsetated
(of a sentient being) to have had one’s corpse
violently and abruptly removed from their soul.
“this decorpsetated soul may never find its way
without a vessel”
Track by track, Human Words peals back the layers of human selfishness. With teeth gnashed and claws drawn, this vicious account of raw humanity will leave you questioning how we still exist, as well as whether we should… oh, and it rips pretty hard, if you’re into that sort of thing.
The artist had this to say about the album:
“As musicians we often end up with seemingly endless folders of unreleased music for one reason or another. You always tell yourself you’ll put together an album but you never do. So I started chipping away at a collection of my favourites with absolutely no vision of how it would turn out. 3 years later I’m sitting back in my studio listening to songs I thought were about greed, war, and extinction, only to be slammed with the reality that these were in fact metaphorical manifestations of my own emotional bullshit. In that moment I knew these stories had to be shared. What if someone else is facing similar struggles and trying to interpret them through a similar lens?”
Check out the album below!
Connect with Decorpsetated here!
