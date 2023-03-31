Bloodbound Releases New Lyric Video "1066"

This summer, on July 7, 2023, Swedish power metal force Bloodbound will release their hotly-anticipated, new studio offering "Tales From The North!" The band's tenth album will be coming out as a 2-CD digipak including a live CD, a strictly limited box set as well as coloured vinyl LPs; the pre-sale has just recently started via AFM Records here.

After first album singles, "Odin’s Prayer" and “The Raven's Cry", today, Bloodbound are premiering a music video for the album closing track "1066". Fredrik Bergh adds: "1066 is one of the more epic tracks on the album. One of my favorite songs from "Tales from the North"

Tales From The North was produced by Bloodbound, and was mixed and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Amorphis, Overkill, Sabaton) at the Swedish ‘Black Lounge Studios’. The cover artwork was created by Péter Sallai (Hammerfall, Powerwolf & many more).