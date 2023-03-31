Venom Inc. Announces "Better To Reign In Hell" North American Tour Dates With Exhumed, Acid Witch, Enforced And Wormwitch
Band Photo: Exhumed (?)
Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., are proud to announce their return to the US this summer for their "Better To Reign In Hell" tour. The trek will kick off on June 22 in Dallas Texas and make its way up the west coast performing in Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle before concluding in Denver on July 9.
Joining the band on the summer run are Exhumed (6/22-7/2), Acid Witch, Enforced, and Wormwitch (7/3-7/8).
Venom Inc. comments: "Legions of Hell!! Finally rescheduled after our red tape fiasco (Thank you immigration!) now we are ready and on fire!! Standby for intense and all our brutal furious assault!!!! With our amazing support card, there’s no escape now… come join us and lose your mind and remember THERE’S ONLY BLACK! SEE YOU VERY SOON for PART I."
Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest offering, There’s Only Black. Their sophomore album is a no-holds-barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today's society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre's true originators.
The tour dates are as follows:
June 22 - Trees - Dallas, TX *
June 23 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX *
June 24 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX *
June 25 - Jakes Backroom - Lubbock, TX *
June 26 - Rock House - El Paso, TX *
June 27 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ *
June 28 - Nile - Phoenix, AZ *
June 29 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA *
June 30 - Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *
July 1 - Full Circle Brewing - Fresno, CA *
July 2 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA *
July 3 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR **
July 5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA **
July 7 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**
July 8 - The Lincoln - Cheyanne, WY **
July 9 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO **
* - Exhumed
** - Wormwitch
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Arcane Order Set To Release New Album In June
- Next Article:
Bloodbound Releases "1066" Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Venom Inc. Announces North American Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.