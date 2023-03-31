Venom Inc. Announces "Better To Reign In Hell" North American Tour Dates With Exhumed, Acid Witch, Enforced And Wormwitch

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., are proud to announce their return to the US this summer for their "Better To Reign In Hell" tour. The trek will kick off on June 22 in Dallas Texas and make its way up the west coast performing in Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle before concluding in Denver on July 9.

Joining the band on the summer run are Exhumed (6/22-7/2), Acid Witch, Enforced, and Wormwitch (7/3-7/8).

Venom Inc. comments: "Legions of Hell!! Finally rescheduled after our red tape fiasco (Thank you immigration!) now we are ready and on fire!! Standby for intense and all our brutal furious assault!!!! With our amazing support card, there’s no escape now… come join us and lose your mind and remember THERE’S ONLY BLACK! SEE YOU VERY SOON for PART I."

Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest offering, There’s Only Black. Their sophomore album is a no-holds-barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today's society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre's true originators.

The tour dates are as follows:

June 22 - Trees - Dallas, TX *

June 23 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX *

June 24 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX *

June 25 - Jakes Backroom - Lubbock, TX *

June 26 - Rock House - El Paso, TX *

June 27 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ *

June 28 - Nile - Phoenix, AZ *

June 29 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA *

June 30 - Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

July 1 - Full Circle Brewing - Fresno, CA *

July 2 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA *

July 3 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR **

July 5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA **

July 7 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

July 8 - The Lincoln - Cheyanne, WY **

July 9 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO **

* - Exhumed

** - Wormwitch