The Arcane Order Set To Release New Album "Distortions From Cosmogony" In June

Danish extreme metal quintet, The Arcane Order, return with their fourth album "Distortions From Cosmogony," to be released 9th June via Black Lion Records.

The group celebrates with releasing their first single from the album, the monumental "Cry Of Olympus." The first new music featuring Kim Song Sternkopf (Møl) on vocals and Bastian Thusgaard (Soilwork) on drums, you can watch the video for "Cry of Olympus" below.

"Distortions From Cosmogony" is an album for which the word 'epic' does little justice. Its singular style combines the extreme, the grandiose, technical and melodic while telling the story of mankind’s eternal existential conflict between autonomy and submission.

Lead singer Kim Song Sternkorpf states of the song:

"The 'Cry of Olympus' is the first single from the album and probably the most progressive of the songs on the album. We purposely wanted to create a song that would work well as a first impression of the new album and a gateway into the rest of the songs on the album.

"Can man handle true power or will it be his undoing? 'Cry of Olympus' is as classical as a tale of hubris gets. A mortal challenging fate by aspiring to climb as high as one can get to fall just as far. Because all heroes can fail us. That’s what makes us human."

Tracklisting:

1. Distortions From Cosmogony

2. Cry Of Olympus

3. A Blinding Trust In Chosen Kings

4. Starvations for Elysium

5. Favors For Significance

6. The First Deceiver

7. Empedocles' Dream

8. Ideals Of Wretched Kingdoms

9. Children Of Erebos

10. Wings of Duality