Mortemia Reveals New Lyric Video "The Endless Shore"

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) released the second Mortemia song from "The Covid Aftermath Sessions" today. The track features Ulli Perhonen on guest vocals and Nils Courbaron on solo guitar and it is available on all digital platforms as of today the 31st of March 2023. The video will premiere on Mortemia’s official YouTube channel at 17:00 hours CET.

Morten Veland: "I am proud and honoured to introduce Ulli Perhonen and my great friend and Sirenia band mate Nils Courbaron as my special guests for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions’. This new song is called ‘The Endless Shore’ and will be available on all digital platforms on the 31st of March 2023. Ulli has a really beautiful and expressive classical voice that fits perfectly for this track, and Nils have made an epic guitar solo for the song. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Ulli and Nils on board this project, and I am really pleased to be sharing this song with you all. You can enjoy ‘The Endless Shore’ on all digital platforms now."

Ulli Perhonen: "I'm proud to be part of Mortemia's brand new song "The Endless Shore". I've been following the project for a while now, listening to brilliant collaborations with awesome vocalists like Zora Cock, Heidi Parviainen, Madeleine Liljestam and many many more. I was surprised and thankful that Morten asked me to do the vocals here and that I can now also contribute to the Mortemia songs, along with Nils Courbaron on solo guitar. It’s a great honour for me and I hope you will like Mortemia’s soundscape combined with Nils’s and my contribution. Enjoy the song and let us take you to the endless shore …"