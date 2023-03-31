Wallowing Shares New Single "Cries Of Estima"; New Album "Earth Reaper" Out In April
One of the UK underground's most fascinating groups, the sci-fi extreme metal quintet, Wallowing, have released their new single "Cries Of Estima." It's the second song from their new album Earth Reaper, to be released 28th April via Church Road Records.
The band comment: "Written as an audible interpretation of a spacecraft's final journey - from the craft beginning its explorative mission, to a hostile encounter with an enemy star fleet and the eventual crash landing on a dead planet, 'Cries Of Estima' is a brave step into new worlds for Wallowing as sonic storytellers."
