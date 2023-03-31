The Modern Age Slavery Reveals New Album "1901 | The First Mother" Details

Emerging amidst a sea of deathcore, Italy’s The Modern Age Slavery separated themselves from the rest with their visceral sense of the genre. Coming equipped with grinding blast beats, merciless brutal vocals and slaughtering rapid-fire double bass patterns their sound developed and became increasingly unique over time.

Before the pandemic, they shared stages with Jinjer, Decapitated, Incite, and recently they hit the road again, having played in big festivals with Slipknot, Sabaton, Behemoth, and many more.

The year of the corona-pandemic, when the music world was forced into a standstill, The Modern Age Slavery focused on the writing and recording of their new piece of art, “1901 | The First Mother” which will see the light of the day on May 5th, 2023 via Fireflash Records.

Any fan of extreme metal will be blown away by the crushing music of the latest The Modern Age Slavery's full-length album. Praised by metalsucks.com as “the most underappreciated metal band in all of Italy, and possibly all of Europe,” on "1901 | The First Mother" the five-piece lies somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened deathcore and aggressive metal.

"1901 | The First Mother" is not a concept album, but there are some pivotal themes throughout. While intense and aggressive, Giovann Berselli’s performance shines on its own through the use of clear pronunciation and philosophical lyrics.

"The album title hides a twofold meaning. On one hand, ‘1901’ recalls the year in which Queen Victoria, of the House of Saxe, passed away decreeing the beginning of Modernism in Philosophy or, in other words, the establishment of the Modern Era. The subtitle – ‘The First Mother’ - underlines that, in my mind, this album is the first chapter of a trilogy in which I will try to paint, with words and music, several forms of self-imposed slavery. ‘1901’ draws inspiration from Pre-First World War poets, philosophers, and scientists. The following chapter shall try to describe the post-world war scenario, whereas the third and final chapter will resemble the yet-to-come, though inevitable, future in which we will all let part of our lives to be driven by others. These last lines, somehow, pull me back to the actual The Modern Age Slavery manifesto, initially inspired by the book ‘Escaping From Freedom’ by Erich Fromm, which investigates the psychological state of mind of uneducated masses, willing to avoid the responsibility to choose for their own future." explains the frontman Giovanni Berselli.

As of today, armed with the finest record of their career and hungry for the return to the live circuit, The Modern Age Slavery are enjoying that kind of impetus which just the unswerving dedicated are endowed with. With their upcoming album "1901 | The First Mother," they are about to shatter all the previous expectations.

The 10 chapters of wrath which make up "1901 | The First Mother" have been written and recorded over the course of two very alienating years for the world, a situation which only strengthened the level of mastery seen in these 37 minutes of refined, harsh fury. The record has been produced by The Modern Age Slavery with engineering duties undertaken by the band’s guitar player, Luca Cocconi, along with Simone Sighinolfi who took care also of mixing and mastering at Audiocore Studio, near Parma, Italy.

Tracklisting:

1. Pro Patria Mori

2. KLLD

3. Irradiate All The Earth

4. The Hip

5. Lilibeth

6. Overture To Silence

7. OXYgen

8. Nytric

9. Victoria's Death

10. The Age Of Great Men

11. Blind (Korn cover)