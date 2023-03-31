Ad Infinitum Posts "Eternal Rains" Video Online; New Album, "Chapter III: Downfall" Out Today

Modern symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum is back to make a stand with their eagerly anticipated third record, "Chapter lll – Downfall," out today via Napalm Records! Along with the album release, the four-piece presents the stunning album opener, "Eternal Rains," as their fifth single off of the new offering. The song is represented by an impressively powerful music video that showcases Ad Infinitum as the energetic entity that they are celebrated as by their devotees.

Shimmering "Eternal Rains" proves the modern symphonic metal four-piece to be on top of their game, whirling the genre with their inimitable sound, topped by a breathtaking vocal performance by matchless rising star Melissa Bonny. This exciting ride showcases the massive talent of this uprising outfit, fanning the flames of a bright future!

Ad Infinitum on "Eternal Rains":

"After the fire, here comes the rain! Today is the day, our third album Chapter III - Downfall is out. We decided to feature one more song with a music video: ‘Eternal Rains’. ‘Eternal Rains’ is the opening track of this new record and sets the tone with a diverse palette of sounds and energies. Enjoy the new album, happy release day!"