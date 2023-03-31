Demonstealer Releases New Single "The Art Of Disinformation"
Demonstealer, India's premier solo metal musician, has streamed his new video "The Art Of Disinformation," from his new album "The Propaganda Machine," out today, 31st March, via Black Lion Records.
Featuring Sebastian Lanser (Obsidious), Kilian Duarte (Fallujah), Anabelle Iratni (Veile, ex-Cradle of Filth), the video can be viewed below.
Featuring a stellar line-up of metal musicians across the globe, "The Propaganda Machine" is another chapter in the story of one of heavy music’s most tenacious underground legends. The album is a brilliantly wicked 40-minute ride featuring the likes of Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Triptykon, Blotted Science), Martino Garattoni (Ne Obliviscaris, Ancient Bards), and Ken Bedene (Aborted). Technical symphonic death metal at its finest – no holds-barred, full-throttle heaviness. Relentless in its brutality, triumphant in its melodies. Vocally the album is also hard-hitting, marking a lyrical turn to reality and escape from fantasy - an eviscerating take on the polarised world today, and a record that fully speaks truth to power.
