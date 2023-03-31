Tarchon Fist Uploads New Lyric Video "The Flame Still Burns"
Today Italy’s NWOTHM band Tarchon Fist unveil the second single taken from their upcoming fifth studio album, "The Flame Still Burns," which will be released via Underground Symphony on April 28th 2023.
The video for the title track deals with the core value of the band – the music described here as a motivating force to keep going despite the countless difficulties imposed by life. The single "The Flame Still Burns" features Giacomo Voli (Rhapsody Of Fire) and Julien Tournoud (Amon-Sethis) as special guests on vocals.
Tarchon Fist explains: "The pandemic changed everything and that is a matter of fact. Despite the many restrictions which forced us to work remotely during repeated and sudden lockdowns, we never stopped pursuing our projects which have always been driven by the great passion for what we do. Therefore, we have chosen the passion in all its forms as the main theme of this album. 'The Flame Still Burns' is not only the title track of our new album, but it’s also a message which reflects ourselves more than ever. The love for music has been burning inside us since we were child and from this passion comes the energy which daily continues to motivate us."
