DeathCollector To Release Debut Album "Death's Toll" In June; Shares "A Taste Of Ichor" Lyric Video

British / Irish death metal group DeathCollector have announced their debut album, "Death's Toll," to be released 23rd June via Prosthetic Records.

The band - featuring members of Bolt Thrower, Memoriam, Ashen Crown, Zealot Cult and more - have also released their lead single, "A Taste of Ichor," another taste of the incredible forthcoming release. You can check out the lyric video below.

Speaking on the album announcement, DeathCollector comments: "DeathCollector came into being towards the end of the pandemic, as a way for friends to keep working on music. But thanks to support from the underground, plus the amazing backing/support from Prosthetic Records, "Death's Toll" hits the streets this coming June.

"The album is a mixture of all things we've loved in music over the years. Everyone involved has put their heart and soul into this release, and we are eager to see where this opportunity will take us… For now we'll leave you with the first single, 'A Taste of Ichor'. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it!"

Formed in 2021 as little more than a way to pass the time playing cover songs until life creaked back to normality, DeathCollector’s debut EP, "Time’s Up," elicited considerable interest in the UK underground and caught the ear of Prosthetic Records. With their roots firmly planted in the scene that has supported them from the word go, DeathCollector are ready to branch out and show the rest of the globe exactly what they’re made of.

With a Bolt Thrower member in their ranks it would be all too easy to lean on the past and rely on name recognition and re-hashing a tried and true formula, but DeathCollector yearns for something more. Aiming to capture the fervent brutality of their live performance on record despite the physical distance between them, Andy Whale (Bolt Thrower/Darkened) decamped to Fordhouse studios to record the drums. Over in Ireland, Mick Carey (Zealot Cult) laid down his guitar parts with engineer Ciaran Culhane, whilst vocals and bass were recorded in home studios in the UK. The record was mixed and mastered by Gord Olson with the intention of creating something that was true to their principles: raw and unbridled.

The result is "Death’s Toll;" nine tracks of death metal that confidently bridges the old school with a more modern sound without losing any of its organic rawness. The hardcore and punk that influenced the original roots of death metal in the UK scene are flowing through the veins of the band, rounding out a sound that is as gritty as it is authentic.

Lyrically the album traverses the darkest contemplations on mortality; willful self destruction, addiction, and the mental and physical toll that life takes on us until death. DeathCollector sweep up the rot, filth, shame and weakness of humanity and funnel it into their scathing death metal offerings.

DeathCollector is:

Andrew Whale - Drums

Mick Carey - Lead/Rhythm Guitar

Lee Cummings - Bass

Kieran Scott - Vocals

Tracklisting:

1. Death's Toll

2. Mental Hedonist

3. DeathCollector

4. Coarse Visions

5. Terrorizer

6. A Taste of Ichor

7. Internal Expansion

8. Revel In The Gore

9. Rearview Guilt