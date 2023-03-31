Lordi Debuts New Music Video "Dead Again Jayne"

Clear the manège, let the ultimate Lordi show begin! "Screem Writers Guild," a new beast of an album by the beloved Finnish hard rock monster squad, has been unleashed through Atomic Fire Records today and to even win the bravest listeners to their side, the group have also launched a cinematic music video for opening track "Dead Again Jayne," once again scripted, directed and edited by Mr. Lordi himself. Dealing with a beloved, patched-up lady who suddenly isn't that dead anymore, the song is dominated by a morbid, Frankenstein-ish atmosphere. You can check it out below.

Tonight, Lordi will coincidentally appear at Aria Complex (San Gwann, MT) to kick off another touring cycle and to also premiere their new musical play on stage for the first time. But the performance is only a warm-up for Mr. Lordi and his crew since it will be followed by a massive European arena tour alongside Sabaton and Babymetal in April/May as well as select summer festival gigs and a few Austrian shows in autumn. Take a look at the band's current itinerary below and keep your eyes peeled for more monstrous shows which will be added to their schedule from time to time...!