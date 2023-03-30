Beast Eagle Unveils New Single "Open Sky"

Beast Eagle's debut single release "Open Sky" is officially out now on Iron Head Records. "This track was written about the open road, with a sense of endless opportunities" says lead singer Kate Prokop. You can check out the song below.

Beast Eagle's self-titled EP will be the sophomore release from the band, loaded with 5 riff-heavy tracks that are sure to take you on a ride. The EP is lyrically inspired by the obstacles moving through a lifetime and is supported with thunderous rhythm sections and soaring vocals. It's bound to strike a heart string!

Tracklisting:

1. Heavy Bones

2. Distorted

3. Down Like the Sun

4. Open Sky

5. Illuminate