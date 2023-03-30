Exclusive
Death/Thrash Band Invicta Premier Album On Metalunderground.com
The brand new Invicta album "Triumph and Torment" includes 10 tracks of vicious and melodic Death/Thrash fit for a battle in Hell. Featuring Heathen touring guitarist Kyle Edissi on guitar and vocals, Invicta is a force to be reckoned with, delivering the killer tracks "Forces of Annihilation" and "Sinister Obsession" in their quest for total Metal domination. If you're looking for a cross between Revocation, Kreator and Iron Maiden, look no further.
"Our goal while writing and recording this record was to make it sound Vicious and Triumphant. We wanted each song to channel the villainous vibes that inspired it. We really challenged ourselves and feel that this is a big step beyond our previous material, while staying true to the Invicta sound. I am really proud of this album, and I am really proud of the band and everyone involved in its creation.
‘I was God... and yet, I was unchanged. I was not one with the universe. I was not content.’" -Kyle Edissi
Check out "Triumph and Torment" here!
