Yotuma Premiere New Single & Music Video "Shrine of Absolution" From Upcoming New EP "Otherworldly Incarnate"

Madison, WI-based death metal quartet Yotuma premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Shrine of Absolution”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Otherworldly Incarnate", which will be out in stores March 31. The effort was recorded by Evan Yoakum (Red Shed Studios), mixed and mastered by Russell Hollar (Nomad Recording Studios), with artwork done by Thahir M.

Check out "Shrine of Absolution" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Welding The Flesh" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:

Yotuma will be out on the below West Coast tour this April supporting Pyrexia and Embryonic Autopsy:

April 11 – Big’S Bar Sioux Falls, Sd

April 12 – Ernie November Cheyenne, Wy

April 13 – The Eighteen Farmington, Nm

April 14 – Brick By Brick San Diego, Ca

April 15 – Barrel Proof Lounge Santa Rosa, Ca

April 16 – The Virgil Los Angeles, Ca

April 18 – The Quarry Bisbee, Az

April 19 – The Rockhouse El Paso, Tx

April 20 – Pub Rock Live Scottsdale, Az

April 21 – The Rock Tuscon, Az

April 22 – The King Room Denver Co

April 24 – The Flesh Pit Kansas City, Mo