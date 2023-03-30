Pustilence Premiere New Single "Aspirants of Intemperance" From Upcoming New Album "Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers"

Australian band Pustilence premiere a new single titled “Aspirants of Intemperance”, taken from their upcoming new album "Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers". The record is set for release in a multitude of formats by the Memento Mori and Rotted Life labels on April 24th.

Check out "Aspirants of Intemperance" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



