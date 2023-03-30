Pustilence Premiere New Single "Aspirants of Intemperance" From Upcoming New Album "Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers"
Australian band Pustilence premiere a new single titled “Aspirants of Intemperance”, taken from their upcoming new album "Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers". The record is set for release in a multitude of formats by the Memento Mori and Rotted Life labels on April 24th.
Check out "Aspirants of Intemperance" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Yotuma Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Pustilence Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.