After The Burial Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nothing Gold"

Technical metalcore outfit After The Burial premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Nothing Gold”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





After The Burial will be joining Spiritbox and Intervals for the below North American run this spring:

04/10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/11 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/15 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

04/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

04/19 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

04/21 Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

04/22 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/25 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

04/26 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04/29 Boston, MA – House of Blues

04/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/02 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/04 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

05/05 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/10 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore