After The Burial Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nothing Gold"
Technical metalcore outfit After The Burial premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Nothing Gold”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
After The Burial will be joining Spiritbox and Intervals for the below North American run this spring:
04/10 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
04/11 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/15 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
04/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
04/19 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
04/21 Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall
04/22 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues
04/25 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
04/26 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04/29 Boston, MA – House of Blues
04/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05/02 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/04 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
05/05 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/06 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/08 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/10 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
