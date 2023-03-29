Autopsy Provides New Album Update; Finishes Recording Rhythm Tracks

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

Californian death metal veterans Autopsy has checked in with an update on their upcoming new album, the title of which has yet to be revealed. Their message reads as follows:

"Welp… We just finished recording the rhythm tracks for our new full length album at Sharkbite Studios with Scott Evans at the helm and the wild and insane forces of Death Fucking Metal ripping and roaring in our favor. We can already assure you that this record is Autopsy at it’s absolute vomit inducing best. Heads will rot, roll and explode!"

Autopsy's latest album, "Morbidity Triumphant" was released last year through Peaceville Records.