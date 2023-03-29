Rotten Sound Streaming New Album "Apocalypse" Ahead Of Friday Release

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore legends Rotten Sound are now sharing their brand new album, "Apocalypse" in full via the Season Of Mist YouTube channel. You can check it out below. The record is set to be released through the aforementioned record label on Friday, March 31st and is the group's first full length offering since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer."