Herod Debuts New Lyric Video "The Becoming"

There are usually three types of bands: those which play music that’s largely derivative, those that, by some stroke of luck, produce something partially fresh if not original among the derivative mass, and then there are artists who have true in-depth understanding of the musical paradigms of the scene they’re a part of, and who use that intel to create something truly special. Switzerland-based atmospheric groove metal quartet Herod fall in the latter category.

“I’m obsessed with late 90’s Meshuggah, early Dillinger Escape Plan, and early Cult of Luna," explains guitarist Pierre Carroz deftly about the influences behind the sound of his brainchild. Combining the sonic agility of the American math-core pioneers with the relentless ferocity of the Swedish progressive metal innovators, Herod produce a brand of heavy music that is truly face melting. Having played with legendary metal acts like Obituary, Napalm Death and Carcass, Herod are no strangers to the international metal scene, and it shows in the calibre of their music. Their upcoming third album "Iconoclast," puts the full power of their artistry on display, redefining musical heaviness and atmosphere at every turn imaginable.

With "Iconoclast," the band delivers a creation of pure magnificence, combining an undeniable artistic mindset with the best of what modern metal has to offer. New single "The Becoming" puts the full prowess of vocalist Mike Pilat (ex-The Ocean) on display with its explosive screams and ominous low chanting.