Warkings Shares Lyric Video For Powerwolf Cover "Armate Strigoi"

Warriors beware - from the depths of Valhalla, the mighty kings rise once again! This time, they pay tribute to the high priests of heavy metal, Powerwolf - who they performed with on their biggest support tour so far in autumn 2022 - by releasing a lyric video for their cover of the classic "Armate Strigoi," taken from the 2015 Powerwolf album, "Blessed & Possessed."

The freshly crowned Top 10 charting band is ready to conquer new battlefields with the warriors and shieldmaidens of Germany’s hottest folk metal band to date, Feurschwanz, on their almost completely sold out April/May tour of Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Prepare for huge battles!

Warkings on "Armata Strigoi":

"This is our tribute to the mighty wolfpack of Powerwolf. We honor these great warriors with our version of this epic hymn. Ah-Hu!"