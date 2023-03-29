Currents Releases New Music Video "So Alone"

Connecticut metalcore outfit Currents have shared the new video for "So Alone." Watch it here.

"'So Alone' explores isolation, whether self-induced or through outside factors," says singer Brian Wille. "It expresses the pain of not being able to relate to those we love or to even be in their presence, and bemoans that separation in whatever form it takes. It also touches on the cyclical nature of our ups and downs, in the sense that we can feel we've made the same choices that lead us to the same places over and over again, despite how much we wish to have a different outcome."

The song lives on the new album "The Death We Seek" will arrive on May 5 via SharpTone.