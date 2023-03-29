Enforcer Posts New Music Video "Nostalgia" Online

Swedish heavy metal fanatics Enforcer are stoked to share their second new single "Nostalgia." The title track of their upcoming album "Nostalgia," due to be released on May 5th, gives fans another taste of the new long-player. Whilst first single 'Coming Alive' showed the straight-to-the-point, classically heavy side that Enforcer are well-known for, 'Nostalgia' flaunts a more melodic and powerful edge, including acoustic elements and a more delicate, heart-felt touch. It’s the album’s ludicrously catchy power ballad. Along with the new single, the band have also released a new music video to accompany the track, which you can witness below.

Enforcer's Olof Wikstrand comments:

"Sooner or later you get to a point in life when you realise you’re not gonna live forever and you see things around you that you used to know aged, withered and dead. There’s absolutely nothing you can do about the destructive force of time. We’re super excited to share with you one of the most ominous songs we’ve ever written: Nostalgia. A powerful semi-ballad about the futility of life. Enjoy!"