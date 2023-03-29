Vicious Rain Debuts New Music Video "The Devils & Lovers"

Swiss metalcore act Vicious Rain have signed with Arising Empire and released their crushing debut single "The Devil & Lovers," alongside a stunning music video directed by Mirko Witzki. The song delves into deeply emotional topics, exploring passion, connection and its obstacles.

For this release, the Swiss quintet called on the co-production, engineering, mixing and mastering talents of Manuel Renner (Senna, Consvmer).

Check out the video for "The Devil & Lovers" below.

Guitarist and vocalist Mauro Gugerli comments: "It’s a special song for us as it was the first one we wrote together. We immediately found a natural rhythm and flow, and the writing process felt effortless. Our co-producer, Manuel, was an invaluable collaborator, helping us refine the track and bring it to the next level. While Mirko Witzki's stunning visual representation further enhances the song's message and emotion. Overall, creating this song was a fun and enjoyable journey, and we're excited to share it with everyone."

Speaking of the song's lyrical themes, vocalist David Häusermann adds: "'The Devil & Lovers' is a heartfelt song that explores the bittersweet story of two people that share a deep passion and connection, but whose circumstances or timing keep them apart. The song captures the intense emotions of love and longing, while symbolising the obstacles that can prevent two people from being together. It’s a testament to the universal human experience of unfulfilled desire and the struggles we face in pursuing our heart's desires."

On their signing to Arising Empire, the band states: "This is an important step in the right direction and it feels good to do it in cooperation with the Arising Empire family. Much excitement and anticipation for our first collaboration!"