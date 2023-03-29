Nexorum Reveals New Album "Tongue Of Thorns" Details

Today the blackened death metal machine based in Trondheim, Norway Nexorum proudly announce the new album to follow up their 2020 debut. Perceived as a bombastic, audial onslaught, the band's debut full length "Death Unchained" was unleashed upon the masses in February 2020, receiving much praise by fans and reviewers around the globe.

Nexorum’s sophomore album "Tongue Of Thorns" will be released on May 19th 2023 via Non Serviam Records.

Events of the past years led Nexorum down a much darker path, emphasizing the elements of black metal in the band's music. As the second horseman of Revelations is currently pushing the world closer and closer to the brink of nuclear holocaust, Famine is sure to follow. Now the end times draw near, Nexorum's upcoming album, "Tongue Of Thorns," will serve as a sonic feast to stave off Famine. A fitting soundtrack when the Day of Wrath finally is upon us.

The album will be released as digipak CD, vinyl and digital. The first single will be unleashed soon, alongside with the pre-orders.

Tracklisting:

1. Shun

2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla

3. The Pestilential Wind

4. Elegy of Hate

5. Cult of the Monolith

6. Eldritch Abominations

7. Sinnets Krig

8. Mother of Ghouls

9. Wrath of Zeal