Exclusive

Suton Premiere New Single "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual." From Upcoming New Album "Sacrilegious"

Bosnian-Herzegovina black/death/doom metal band Suton have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual.", taken from their impending new album "Sacrilegious", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and InsArt Records (United Kingdom) on April 18th, 2023.

Check out now "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual." streaming via YouTube for you now below.



