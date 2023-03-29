Exclusive
Suton Premiere New Single "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual." From Upcoming New Album "Sacrilegious"
Bosnian-Herzegovina black/death/doom metal band Suton have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual.", taken from their impending new album "Sacrilegious", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and InsArt Records (United Kingdom) on April 18th, 2023.
Check out now "Thirty Seconds. Enlightenment Ritual." streaming via YouTube for you now below.
