Ascended Dead Premiere New Single "Ungodly Death" From Upcoming New Album "Evenfall Of The Apocalypse"
Death metal outfit Ascended Dead premiere a new single titled “Ungodly Death”, taken from their upcoming new album "Evenfall Of The Apocalypse", which will be out in stores May 12th, 2023 via 20 Buck Spin. The album was mixed and mastered by Stephen DeAcutis (Worm, Evoken) and given artwork by Kyle Bowen.
Check out "Ungodly Death" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
