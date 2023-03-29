Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video "My Tadpole Legion"

A new official music video for another new single named “My Tadpole Legion“ taken from Squid Pisser‘s impending debut studio full-length of the same name has premiered online. The album is scheduled for an April 14th release date by Three One G and will feature additional guest spots from members of The Locust, Melt-Banana, and Tera Melos.

Check out now "My Tadpole Legion" streaming via YouTube for you below.