Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video "My Tadpole Legion"
A new official music video for another new single named “My Tadpole Legion“ taken from Squid Pisser‘s impending debut studio full-length of the same name has premiered online. The album is scheduled for an April 14th release date by Three One G and will feature additional guest spots from members of The Locust, Melt-Banana, and Tera Melos.
Check out now "My Tadpole Legion" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Galactic Empire Premiere ‘The Imperial Suite’
- Next Article:
Ascended Dead Premiere New Single "Ungodly Death"
0 Comments on "Squid Pisser Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.