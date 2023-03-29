Galactic Empire Premiere Their Metal Take On ‘The Imperial Suite’

Star Wars-themed metal band Galactic Empire premiere their take on ‘The Imperial Suite‘. That song was originally composed by Michael Giacchino for the 2016 Star Wars movie ‘Rogue One‘.



Tells Lord Sikh:

“Greetings, Citizens of Earth. We are the mighty Galactic Empire and we have returned to lay waste to your pathetic human brains with more sonic destruction. Behold, our heavy metal version of ‘The Imperial Suite’ from Rogue One. There will be no one to stop us this time!”

Galactic Empire‘s new album “Special Edition” is headed for a May 05th release on Pure Noise Records. They’ll be celebrating it with a ‘Revenge Of the Fifth’ release show at Mickey’s Black Box in Lilitz, PA that night. A ‘Revenge Of The Sixth’ event will be held a day later at the Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon, PA. Both events of course are a play on May 04th, which is recognized as international Star Wars day.