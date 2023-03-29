Worm Shepherd Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Frozen Lake Pt II (The Ruined)"

Symphonic deathcore outfit Worm Shepherd premiere a new single and official music video titled “The Frozen Lake Pt II (The Ruined)”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comments frontman Devin Duarte:

“‘The Frozen Lake Pt. II (The Ruined)‘ is about forgiveness of self. We live in a world where perfection is expected of everyone at all times. No one is perfect whether they want to admit it or not and we all would be doing ourselves better to stop running from and ignoring all of these imperfections and mistakes.

Once people learn to accept the reality of their humanity, we can start to focus on working through those mistakes, learning new lessons, and being better people overall. That’s what it’s about. Stop putting on a show. Stop being ashamed of yourself. Before there is no more you to speak of.

Be true to yourselves, and understanding of those around you. That is how learning, and improving is done.”