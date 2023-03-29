Bad Blood (Terror, Etc.) Premiere New Single "716 Bust / Bad Blood”" From Upcoming New EP “The Bad Kind Decides”
Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc.) fronted hardcore band Bad Blood, premiere their second single named “716 Bust / Bad Blood”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. The track is off the outfit's impending debut EP “The Bad Kind Decides”, due out this Friday March 31s via Flatspot Records.
Bad Blood 2023 live shows:
04/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (feat. Outburst, Violent Way, Kharma & New World Man)
04/08 Buffalo, NY – Area 54 (feat. Chokehold, Fool Game, Final Declaration, Fatal Visions)
