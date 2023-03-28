Abbath And Pest Control Added To Bloodstock 2023 Lineup; Devildriver And Nonpoint Pull Out

Band Photo: Nonpoint (?)

Following Devildriver's decision to pull out of Bloodstock Open Air 2023 due to frontman Dez Fafara's health, and the announcement that Nonpoint will not be performing at festival, the organisers of the festival has announced that black metal legend Abbath and his eponymous band will be stepping in on the main stage, while Pest Control will replace Nonpoint. A message from the staff reads as follows:

"With 135 days to go to Bloodstock, are we allowed to start a countdown yet?! Spring is officially here and though the festival has some disappointing news to share first, there is also a plethora of excellent news and lots more still to reveal while we’re (im)patiently waiting for August to roll around. You can also tune in to the next Facebook Live on Thursday, 6th April at 7pm. We can’t promise festival management will be wearing Easter bunny ears, but we can promise some Easter goodies. Keep an eye out on Bloodstock’s socials next week too for a little Easter competition…!

Unfortunately, we have to share that both Nonpoint and DevilDriver have pulled out of the festival this summer. Putting on a festival involves a lot of moving parts, and Bloodstock is as disappointed and frustrated as its audience when things crop up which the festival has no control over - after all, Bloodstock wants to deliver the very best possible festival for you and works hard year round to curate an stellar line-up. Dez from DevilDriver has shared the following message (see below) and we wish Dez all the best with his continuing recovery.

"Bloodstock is delighted to announce that the legendary, Norwegian black metal icon Abbath will step in to fill the breach on Saturday’s Ronnie James Dio main stage. Rarely in the UK, and not at Bloodstock since Immortal’s headline slot in 2011, this is certifiably a set not to be missed!! Abbath declares, “We're really looking forward to be coming back to the UK to shake the Bloodstock foundation. It's been way too long!”

"With Nonpoint dropping out, the previously announced, almighty Bossk are moving up the Sophie Lancaster stage bill to takeover their slot, and Bloodstock can also reveal the addition of crossover thrash beasts Pest Control to keep your heads bangin’."