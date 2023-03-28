Agora Shares New Song "In The Name Of Destruction"
Mexican metallers Agora have today released their riff-fuelled new single "In The Name Of Destruction" via Crusader Records/Golden Robot Records. It’s the second single off their upcoming album Empire and can be streamed on all major platforms now.
"In The Name Of Destruction" depicts a horrific, dystopian world in which zombies are spreading across the land, threatening to annihilate humanity. It's a powerful musical statement that takes a new but classic approach to dramatic heavy metal compositions. The keyboards are a significant highlight, expertly played by musical titan Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper), whose characteristic sound can be heard throughout the song.
The track is sure to get fans' blood pumping with its heavy guitar riffs and powerful vocals, while the drumming keeps the pace hard and relentless. The track was made to perform live and will keep audiences begging for more!
